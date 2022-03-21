Russians target west Ukraine with cruise missiles, EU ministers discuss further sanction

Authorities in Odesa accused Russian forces on Monday, of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the outskirt of town, the first such attack on the Black Sea port city.

The city council said there were no casualties although the strike caused a fire. "These are residential buildings where peaceful people live," Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was quoted as saying. Russia denies targeting civilians.

4 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of Russian strikes on Monday in Kyiv ( Photo: Reuters )

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air forces hit a Ukrainian military facility in the Rivne region, some 300 kilometer (186 miles) West of Kyiv, with cruise missiles.

Rivne local authorities who confirmed the attack, did not say how many people were killed or injured in the strike.

In Kyiv, authorities imposed a curfew to come into effect on Monday evening and continue until Wednesday morning. Late on Monday, Russian bombing of the city killed at least six people when a shopping center took a direct hit and dozens of buildings in its surrounding were damaged from the explosion.

4 צפייה בגלריה A resident of Kyiv distressed following Russian bombing of her city ( Photo: EPA )

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon," Peskov said. "There has been no significant progress so far."

Peskov also reiterated claims that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work toward an agreement at the talks.

"Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks," he said.

Meanwhile EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Russia was committing many war crimes. "A massive war crime is happening in Mariupol," he said.

4 צפייה בגלריה Mass graves dug in Mariupol earlier this month ( Photo: AP )

The foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland said the EU should step up sanctions on Russia to target its lucrative energy sector.

Speaking before a meeting of EU ministers, they urged further sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

"Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now, it's very hard to make the case that we shouldn't be moving in on the energy sector, particularly oil and coal," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

4 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of Russian bombing in Luhansk ( Photo: EPA )

The Kremlin said Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance, but would not affect the United States.

"Such an embargo would very seriously impact the global oil market, very badly impact energy balance on the European continent," Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.