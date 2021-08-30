Israeli soldier wounded in Gaza border clashes dies, hospital says

The Israeli soldier critically wounded during violent riots on the Gaza border last week succumbed to his wounds on Monday, passing away at age 21, hospital officials said.

Soroka Medical Center, where Border Police Staff Sergeant Barel Hadaria Shmueli was hospitalized nine days ago, said that despite a number of life-saving surgeries, doctors had no choice but to pronounce his death.

Border Police Staff Sergeant Barel Hadaria Shmueli ( Photo: Israel Police )

He is survived by his mother, father, brother and two sisters. The date of his funeral has not been announced yet.

On Sunday, officials at the Be'er Sheva said that his condition had "significantly" deteriorated and was still critical.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences to the family over the death of the Border Police officer.

"I received with deep sorrow the bitter news of the death of Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who fell while defending Israel's security," he said. "There are not enough words to comfort the family in this mourning.

"Barel was a warrior in his life and a warrior in his death. He fought for his life until the last moment, when the whole nation of Israel prayed for him. I would like to send a big hug to the family that has lost what is the most precious to them."

Palestinians rioting near the Gaza border on Sunday ( Photo: EPA )

Shmueli was wounded on August 21 when a Hamas operative shot him in the head with a pistol from point-blank range using a gap in the border wall.

He was promptly taken to Soroka's intensive care unit where he underwent several surgeries.

Thousands of people participated last week in a mas Selichot Prayer - usually held in synagogues before the High Holidays and on fast days - outside the hospital to pray for Shmueli's recovery.