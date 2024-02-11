Despite tensions, Netanyahu, Biden expected to talk sometime Sunday

In the shadow of the tensions between the United States and Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to talk sometime on Sunday. The last time the two leaders spoke was on January 19.

Netanyahu said in an interview with the American Fox News network that he has not spoken with Biden since the U.S. president claimed that the operation in the Gaza Strip was "over the top."

Biden said during a briefing with White House reporters on Thursday that the "conduct of the response" in the Gaza was "over the top." It was later confirmed by the White House that Gaza was referring to Israel's military operation. It is the harshest language Biden has used to criticize the IDF operation in Gaza since the Hamas attack on October 7.

1 View gallery US President Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after the Hamas attack on October 7 ( Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO )

A Biden administration official told Reuters that the conversation is expected to focus on the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

In the meantime, the U.S. newspaper The Washington Post reported that Biden and his senior aides are closer to a rupture in relations with Netanyahu than at any other time since the outbreak of the war, and they no longer see him as a productive partner who can be influenced even on a private level, citing several sources familiar with the internal discussions on the subject.

Last week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "the United States will not support major Israeli military operations in Rafah." This morning it was reported that Netanyahu said in an interview with the American ABC network that the IDF will enter Rafah and subdue Hamas forces in the city. "Those who say that we should not operate there in any way are actually telling us to leave Hamas there and lose the war," Netanyahu said.