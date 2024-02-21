Hezbollah chief orders cellphone blackout amid IDF precision strikes

Hassan Nasrallah assumes Israel knows of his whereabouts, and says it has penetrated phone networks, including landlines, and even Internet networks and using them to carry out assassinations

Smadar Perry|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Hassan Nasrallah
War
Hezbollah
Lebanon
As tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border continue to simmer, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's recent focus is on IDF targeted strikes in southern Lebanon and his concern over the use of cellphones by group members, which are being monitored by Israel, according to a report published in Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat on Wednesday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Nasrallah reportedly warned that "Israeli intelligence has penetrated even landline phones, intensifying surveillance to gather valuable intelligence and execute targeted assassinations."
1 View gallery
נאום נסראללה מטקס לזכר "המפקדים השהידים"נאום נסראללה מטקס לזכר "המפקדים השהידים"
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
A Lebanese academic told Ynet that Nasrallah believes Israel gains invaluable intelligence through eavesdropping and recruiting agents in Lebanon. Consequently, the leader of the terror organization advises his members to refrain from using phones, highlighting Israel's capacity to track and target individuals.
Hezbollah members, knowingly or unknowingly, are reportedly gathering operational intelligence for the "Zionist enemy." Nasrallah acknowledges that Israeli intelligence has infiltrated Internet networks and conducts assassinations with help from local agents, who might be unaware of their handlers.
He believes Israel is aware of his location but has temporarily refrained from authorizing his assassination, speculating that his successor would adopt an even more extreme stance to demonstrate strength and leadership.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""