Hezbollah chief orders cellphone blackout amid IDF precision strikes

As tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border continue to simmer, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's recent focus is on IDF targeted strikes in southern Lebanon and his concern over the use of cellphones by group members, which are being monitored by Israel, according to a report published in Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat on Wednesday.
Read more:
Nasrallah reportedly warned that "Israeli intelligence has penetrated even landline phones, intensifying surveillance to gather valuable intelligence and execute targeted assassinations."
A Lebanese academic told Ynet that Nasrallah believes Israel gains invaluable intelligence through eavesdropping and recruiting agents in Lebanon. Consequently, the leader of the terror organization advises his members to refrain from using phones, highlighting Israel's capacity to track and target individuals.
Hezbollah members, knowingly or unknowingly, are reportedly gathering operational intelligence for the "Zionist enemy." Nasrallah acknowledges that Israeli intelligence has infiltrated Internet networks and conducts assassinations with help from local agents, who might be unaware of their handlers.
He believes Israel is aware of his location but has temporarily refrained from authorizing his assassination, speculating that his successor would adopt an even more extreme stance to demonstrate strength and leadership.