Munition smuggling attempts in Jordan Valley were backed by Iran

Ynet exposed a month ago, an unusual smuggling attempt that was foiled by Israeli security forces in the Jordan Rift Valley, in which explosive charges were transported through Jordan via Iranian proxies, hoping to conduct bombing attacks against Israeli civilians - seen as another attempt by Iran to further unravel Israel's security stability in the West Bank.

Ynet exposed a month ago, an unusual smuggling attempt that was foiled by Israeli security forces in the Jordan Rift Valley, in which explosive charges were transported through Jordan via Iranian proxies, hoping to conduct bombing attacks against Israeli civilians - seen as another attempt by Iran to further unravel Israel's security stability in the West Bank.

Ynet exposed a month ago, an unusual smuggling attempt that was foiled by Israeli security forces in the Jordan Rift Valley, in which explosive charges were transported through Jordan via Iranian proxies, hoping to conduct bombing attacks against Israeli civilians - seen as another attempt by Iran to further unravel Israel's security stability in the West Bank.