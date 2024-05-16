IDF soldier injured in West Bank stabbing attack

A man hunt was underway after a terrorist stabbed and wounded a member of the IDF near the West Bank city of Huwara on Thursday. The wounded man suffering from a chest wound, drove himself to a near by military post at the entrance to Nablus, where he was given initial medical treatment and was later evacuated, fully conscious, to hospital.
IDF forces set up roadblocks in the area and are searching for the suspected terrorist, who they believe fled from the scene on foot. Additional security forces were deployed to the area.
The Palestinian town of Huwara has become a West Bank terror hotbed in recent years, from which many terror attacks were launched against Israelis in the area. It was also the scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and West Bank settlers after terror strikes.
In February 2023, Some 400 settlers rioted and clashed with Palestinians in the West Bank town after two brothers from a nearby settlement were shot dead by a terrorist in an attack that took place earlier.
The brothers were killed after being shot point blank by a Palestinian who approached their car as it made its way slowly through the town in heavy traffic.