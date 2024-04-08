In first, C-Dome aerial defense system shoots down drone near Eilat

Israel for the first time, used the C-Dome aerial defense system late on Monday, to intercept a UAV that infiltrated its space near the southern city of Eilat.
The intercepting missile was fired from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette that had just recently become operational in the navy.
Sirens warned of the danger from a drone nearing Eilat shortly before midnight after the city and its surroundings had been the target of Houthi attacks since the war in Gaza began.
The drone was monitored from the naval vessel by the C-Dome system, similar to the Iron Dome missile defense system used on land but made to defend sea faring vessels and infrastructure including offshore gas rigs. When it crossed into Israeli airspace it was successfully shot down. According to the military, no injuries or damage was reported.