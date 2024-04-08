In first, C-Dome aerial defense system shoots down drone near Eilat

System similar to Iron Dome missile defense system aimed at protecting sea vessels and infrastructure such as offshore gas rigs, becomes operational since war; interception made from Sa'ar 6-class corvette, also new to navy

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
UAV
C-Dome aerial defense system
Eilat

Israel for the first time, used the C-Dome aerial defense system late on Monday, to intercept a UAV that infiltrated its space near the southern city of Eilat.
The intercepting missile was fired from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette that had just recently become operational in the navy.
2 View gallery
ניסוי במערכת כיפה מגן ימית ניסוי במערכת כיפה מגן ימית
Navy's Sa'ar 6 during a trial of the C-Dome system
(Photo: Defense Ministry )
Sirens warned of the danger from a drone nearing Eilat shortly before midnight after the city and its surroundings had been the target of Houthi attacks since the war in Gaza began.
2 View gallery
ניסוי במערכת כיפה מגן ימית ניסוי במערכת כיפה מגן ימית
The C-Dome fired from a Sa'ar 6 naval vessel
(Photo: Defense Ministry )
The drone was monitored from the naval vessel by the C-Dome system, similar to the Iron Dome missile defense system used on land but made to defend sea faring vessels and infrastructure including offshore gas rigs. When it crossed into Israeli airspace it was successfully shot down. According to the military, no injuries or damage was reported.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""