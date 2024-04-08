In first, C-Dome aerial defense system shoots down drone near Eilat

Israel for the first time, used the C-Dome aerial defense system late on Monday, to intercept a UAV that infiltrated its space near the southern city of Eilat.

Israel for the first time, used the C-Dome aerial defense system late on Monday, to intercept a UAV that infiltrated its space near the southern city of Eilat.

Israel for the first time, used the C-Dome aerial defense system late on Monday, to intercept a UAV that infiltrated its space near the southern city of Eilat.

The intercepting missile was fired from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette that had just recently become operational in the navy.

The intercepting missile was fired from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette that had just recently become operational in the navy.

The intercepting missile was fired from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette that had just recently become operational in the navy.

Sirens warned of the danger from a drone nearing Eilat shortly before midnight after the city and its surroundings had been the target of Houthi attacks since the war in Gaza began.

Sirens warned of the danger from a drone nearing Eilat shortly before midnight after the city and its surroundings had been the target of Houthi attacks since the war in Gaza began.

Sirens warned of the danger from a drone nearing Eilat shortly before midnight after the city and its surroundings had been the target of Houthi attacks since the war in Gaza began.