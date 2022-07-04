Lapid to head to Paris for meeting with Macron

Yair Lapid will travel to Paris on Tuesday, for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, which are expected to center around Iran.

This will be his first official visit abroad as prime minister, and will be according to the schedule arranged by his predecessor Naftali Bennett.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid and Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: AFP )

The prime minister will express Israel's concerns over the possible resumption of the Iran nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions as well as Tehran's efforts to remove the Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of terror entities.

Lapid and Macron have an excellent relationship, and the prime minister considers the French president to be closest to him amongst the European leaders, sources in the PMO say.

The Prime Minister will also meet the Israeli Ambassador to France and former health minister Yael German, whom he had personally appointed to the job when he was Foreign Minister.

3 View gallery Wing of Zion aircraft adapted for use of Israel's prime ministers and presidents ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Lapid will not use the official aircraft which was adapted for use by Israel's prime minister during the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, and was criticized by Lapid and others, for its exorbitant cost. He will be traveling with a chartered aircraft.

Joining Lapid on his trip will be National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, Military Secretary Avi Gil, the prime ministers' chief of staff Danny Vesely, and several other close advisors.

He will also be accompanied by a press corps to report on his first overseas trip.

3 View gallery UN General Assembly ( Photo: EPA )

The prime minister's office has already begun preparations for Lapid's trip to New York in September, where he will give a speech in front of the UN General Assembly.