Protesters call for Netanyahu ouster, families of hostages desperate for answers

A protest erupted on Saturday outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vacate his post and leave.

Earlier families of captives including young children, gathered to demand the government provide answers and act to bring about the captives' immediate release. Distraught parents cried out and one woman said that no parent should be in her situation, not knowing where her children are and what is being done to them. Another woman said she was there because her close friend had been burned alive by the barbaric Hamas terrorists.

Avichai Brodetz said he would not leave until his wife and three children, Ofri, Yuval and Uriah were freed. He came and set himself up on the sidewalk outside the ministry and military HQ at 3 a.m. to stage his sit-in, accompanied by a number of supporters.

"I served in the military in compulsory and reserve duty and love my country. I am not angry at anyone, but I want a change in policy and that first of all the women and children be released. I think both sides in the war can agree on that. There cannot be any organization in the world that would want to harm a mother and her children."

Brodetz said he is amazed at the support he receives. "If I could I would cry but I was not yet able to digest what had happened. I need someone to help me cry but have not found anyone yet," he said.

