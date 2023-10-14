Protesters call for Netanyahu ouster, families of hostages desperate for answers

Father who's wife and three children are kidnapped to Gaza says he intends to stay outside Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv until they are freed; 'I am not a political being, I will disappear as soon as they are freed'

Adam Kutub, Ilana Curiel|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Protest
Hamas
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Israel at war
Benjamin Netanyahu


Protesters call for Netanyahu ouster as hostage families seek for answers
(צילום: שב"פ )

A protest erupted on Saturday outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vacate his post and leave.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Earlier families of captives including young children, gathered to demand the government provide answers and act to bring about the captives' immediate release. Distraught parents cried out and one woman said that no parent should be in her situation, not knowing where her children are and what is being done to them. Another woman said she was there because her close friend had been burned alive by the barbaric Hamas terrorists.
3 View gallery
תושבים בקריה בהפגנת תמיכה להחזרת השבוייםתושבים בקריה בהפגנת תמיכה להחזרת השבויים
תושבים בקריה בהפגנת תמיכה להחזרת השבויים
(צילום: רויטרס /Janis Laizans)
Avichai Brodetz said he would not leave until his wife and three children, Ofri, Yuval and Uriah were freed. He came and set himself up on the sidewalk outside the ministry and military HQ at 3 a.m. to stage his sit-in, accompanied by a number of supporters.
3 View gallery
אביחי ברודץאביחי ברודץ
Avichai Brodetz (center) outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on Saturday
(Photo: Ido Erez))
"I served in the military in compulsory and reserve duty and love my country. I am not angry at anyone, but I want a change in policy and that first of all the women and children be released. I think both sides in the war can agree on that. There cannot be any organization in the world that would want to harm a mother and her children."
Brodetz said he is amazed at the support he receives. "If I could I would cry but I was not yet able to digest what had happened. I need someone to help me cry but have not found anyone yet," he said.
3 View gallery
פוסטרים עם תמונות החטופים הישראלים שנמצאים בעזה ברחבי ברצלונה, ספרדפוסטרים עם תמונות החטופים הישראלים שנמצאים בעזה ברחבי ברצלונה, ספרד
an Israeli man in Madrid, hangs a poster showing children who were abducted by Hamas to Gaza
(Photo: Shahar Keidar )
The farmer from the south said he could never have dreamt that he would see such unity, love and support, such as he receives, among Israelis. "This love is in contradiction of at least parts of the government," he said adding the nation must be united. "I've never been a political being. I hope all the captives return and I am never seen from again."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""