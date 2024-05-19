US and Saudi Arabia on brink of landmark security agreement, report says

The United States and Saudi Arabia are "days away" from finalizing documents for a historic bilateral agreement, a top priority for President Joe Biden, which could set the stage for normalizing relations between the kingdom and Israel, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News that significant progress was made on Saturday during a meeting between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The eastern city is home to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state-run oil giant.

1 View gallery US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: AP, Reuters )

In a statement released overnight Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry described the draft agreement as "nearly final."

According to the report, the first component of the deal includes a series of agreements between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, covering defense guarantees and civil nuclear cooperation. This aspect would strengthen U.S.-Saudi ties at a time when China is seeking to expand its influence in the Middle East.

A second component aims to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. However, this is contingent on a third, more complex component: establishing a pathway to a Palestinian state.

If successful, this agreement would mark a significant diplomatic achievement for the Biden administration, reinforcing U.S. alliances in the region and potentially reshaping Middle Eastern geopolitics.