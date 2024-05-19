850 גג

US and Saudi Arabia on brink of landmark security agreement, report says

CBS News reports significant progress during meeting between National Security Advisor Sullivan and Saudi crown prince on potential deal that would strengthen US-Saudi ties and pave way Israel normalization, contingent on pathway to Palestinian state

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
The United States and Saudi Arabia are "days away" from finalizing documents for a historic bilateral agreement, a top priority for President Joe Biden, which could set the stage for normalizing relations between the kingdom and Israel, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News that significant progress was made on Saturday during a meeting between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The eastern city is home to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state-run oil giant.
1 View gallery
ארה"ב סעודיה ג'ו ביידן מוחמד בן סלמאןארה"ב סעודיה ג'ו ביידן מוחמד בן סלמאן
US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
(Photo: AP, Reuters)
In a statement released overnight Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry described the draft agreement as "nearly final."
According to the report, the first component of the deal includes a series of agreements between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, covering defense guarantees and civil nuclear cooperation. This aspect would strengthen U.S.-Saudi ties at a time when China is seeking to expand its influence in the Middle East.
A second component aims to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. However, this is contingent on a third, more complex component: establishing a pathway to a Palestinian state.
If successful, this agreement would mark a significant diplomatic achievement for the Biden administration, reinforcing U.S. alliances in the region and potentially reshaping Middle Eastern geopolitics.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""