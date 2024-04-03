Israel calls up reserves amid threats from Iran

Earlier Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel must be prepared for any threat from enemies near and far. "We are increasing our preparedness and at the same time expanding our operations against Hezbollah and others who are threatening us," he said during a drill by the IDF's Home Front command in Haifa.

"We are hitting our enemies all over the Middle East," he said. Gallant said the government will soon have to decide how to safely return the residents of the north home after they were evacuated on October 7. "We prefer a diplomatic agreement that would remove the threat but must prepare for a scenario of war so we must be prepared and accept that it may occur," he said.

