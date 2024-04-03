'Deadly attacks against Israel will be carried out soon', Iran warns

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Israel on Wednesday saying deadly attacks against the country would be “carried out soon. The resistance front will do its duty.” This comes after an attack attributed to Israel in Damascus took place on Monday, in which senior Iranian commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and several other officers were killed.
This warning was carried out by IRGC spokesperson Ramadan Sharif, who added, "We shall witness more and deadlier strikes.” Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Wednesday that Sharif said "The casualties from the terrorist attack on the Iranian consulate will be buried on Quds Day (Friday)."
On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened Israel, saying, "The Zionist regime will be punished by the hands of our brave men. We will make it regret this crime and others it has committed.”
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made similar threats. "This crime won’t pass without a response. The Zionist enemy should know that the resistance front is strengthening both in terms of its power and its hatred toward the enemy."
Iranian media outlets reported Tuesday the death toll in the attack had risen to 13, with seven of the casualties being Iranian military officials. The Iranian ambassador in Damascus noted the remaining six casualties were Syrian nationals.
On Monday, Media outlets in Syria and Iran accused Israel on Monday of an attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, located close to the Iranian embassy in the country and serving as the Iranian ambassador's residence.
Zahedi’s elimination is the most significant one attributed to Israel since October 7. The IDF has bolstered its readiness following Zahedi's death, and Iran has accused Israel of utilizing F-35 fighter jets to target the building close to the Iranian Embassy in Syria's capital of Damascus.
Zahedi served under Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani but was more influential and had more impact on Iranian forces. Under his command, all plans for directing Iranian combat assets to Syria and Lebanon were approved, and the targeted building in the attack in Damascus served as a military command center for the local Iranian forces.
Zahedi was a senior IRGC officer serving as Iran's envoy to command the Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria. He effectively led the IRCG's regional Intelligence Division, and ground and air forces. He was also involved in planning terrorist operations within Israel.