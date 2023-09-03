Researchers of the Holocaust slam move to oust Yad Vashem chair

Some 123 of the worlds' leading researchers of the Holocaust, appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Kisch not to remove Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan from his position after Kisch informed Dayan in a letter that his tenure was under review due to irregularities.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"As the members of the international community of Holocaust scholars and educators, we watch with great concern the recent attacks by the Israeli minister of Education on Dani Dayan, the Chairman of Yad Vashem, the foremost institution of Holocaust commemoration, remembrance, and research. Mr. Dayan, appointed in 2021, has served his institution with great distinction, allowing Yad Vashem to maintain and reinforce its independent and non-partisan character. Today, when the memory of the Holocaust finds itself under increased pressure when various institutions and governments become involved in Holocaust distortion and denial, the independence of Yad Vashem is more crucial than ever." The researchers said in a letter.

3 View gallery שגריר ארה"ב הנכנס, תומאס ניידס, לצד דני דיין ביד ושם ( צילום: יוסי בן דוד, יד ושם )

"Each attempt to seek political control over Yad Vashem is a clear threat to the memory of six million victims of the Shoah, and a challenge to the legitimacy of an institution which enjoys tremendous, and well-deserved prestige, worldwide," they said adding their call to Kisch and the government "make sure that Chairman Dani Dayan and Yad Vashem be allowed to continue their mission unhindered."

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Kisch visit a classroom on the first day of the school year ( Photo: Olivier Fitoussi )

The was sent after the U.S. State Department came out in defense of Dayan. "The U.S. values the crucial work of Yad Vashem and its director's leadership as we work together on Holocaust education, remembrance and research. Maintaining the independence of such institutions around the world is key as we face efforts to distort/deny the facts of the Holocaust," U.S. special envoy for Holocaust issues Ellen Germain said in a social media post.

The U.S. values the crucial work of @YadVashem & its director’s leadership as we work together on Holocaust education, remembrance, & research. Maintaining the independence of such institutions around the world is key as we face efforts to distort/deny the facts of the Holocaust. — Ellen Germain (@StateSEHI) September 2, 2023

Late last week, Kisch sent a letter to Dayan alleging irregularities in the management of Yad Vashem. According to local media reports , Netanyahu insists on firing Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan after an order from the residence, alluding to Netanyahu's wife Sara.

Dayan who was appointed by Netanyahu to be the Consul General in New York in 2016, had fallen out of favor after he defected from the Likud Party to join Netanyahu's nemesis Gideon Saar's party when he left the Likud taking a number of members with him, a move that ultimately deprived Netanyahu of power for two years.

Dr. Yizhar Hess who serves as Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization said Yad Vashem must not be violated for political profit. "This government has no respect for any institution," he said. "The damage from the capricious attempt to remove the chairman has already made a mark. Researchers around the world, Diaspora Jewish community leaders and even the U.S. State Department are all watching this government with dismay."

Efrat Gosh, another Israeli singer spoke at the weekly protest of the government in Tel Aviv on Saturday and called on artists to make their voices heard. "Keeping silent will not protect you," she said. "We must stand firm to protect Israel as a liberal democracy. Don't keep silent. Don't let anyone silence you," she said.

3 View gallery Efrat Gosh, Keren Peles ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )