EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the West Bank that were announced over the weekend.

"Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between the parties," a spokesperson for the EU's executive Commission said in a statement.

Part of the Israeli settlement of Psagot, top, overlooks Palestinian the West Bank city of Al-Bireh

The EU has consistently made clear that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by both sides, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, the Israel Land Authority posted the tenders for new houses to be built in a number of settlements in the West Bank, which are on land that Palestinians want for a future state.

Those new homes add to the more than 2,000 residences which defense sources have said in August would be authorized for West Bank settlers.

Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem

Housing Minister Zeev Elkin said in a statement that "strengthening Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision".