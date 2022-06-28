Bennett says Hamas despicable for showing sick captive

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, called the Hamas desperate and despicable for posting a video clip showing Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed receiving oxygen.

"Spreading the clip of a sick man is despicable and an act of desperation," Bennett said shortly after the video clip was published by the Gaza ruling terror group.

Bennett said Hamas was delaying any chance for a prisoner deal and was in violation of international law by holding two mentally ill Israelis civilians.

The prime minister's comments came a few hours after Hamas posted a short video clip showing Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed, lying in a bed with an oxygen mask on his face.

A television seen in the room was broadcasting pictures of a conference held this week in Qatar

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Hamas is exhibiting incredible cruelty.

"Hamas is responsible for the wellbeing of the civilians it is holding in violation of international law," Lapid said adding a call to the international community and health organizations to condemn Hamas for its "inhumane conduct," and demand it adhere to international law.

The video comes a day after the terror group said the health of one of their captures has deteriorated.

But there was no sound on the video clip likely to prevent any chance of identification of the location, where al-Sayed is held.

Background noise such as a call to prayer, proximity to a hospital or a traffic on a main road could indicate where the video was filmed. Hamas likely was also concerned that their captive may himself blur out something that would reveal his locations.

al-Sayed who has not been seen since he was captured, does not show any marks of violence on his face or on the revealed parts of his body.

He has been held by the Hamas in Gaza since he crossed the border on his own volition in 2015. His family said he had been suffering from mental incapacities.

The Gaza ruling group has never provided proof of life for any Israeli captive it had held, without demanding something in return.

Israel on Monday requested Egypt to demand clarification from Hamas after their military wing made their unusual announcement.

A report in the Arab Al Quds news paper said Israel appealed to the Egyptian head of intelligence, involved in negotiations for the release of the Israelis held in Gaza, to receive information about the captives.

The Egyptians made clear to Israel that Hamas will attempt to use their announcement to advance the negotiations for the release of all four Israelis in their hands, including Avera Mangistu and the remains of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

The Prime Minister's office on Monday said the Hamas is responsible for the wellbeing of the Israelis held captive.

"Hamas is proving that it is a cynical criminal terror group that hold captive civilians suffering from mental problems in contradiction to international agreements and laws, as well as the bodies of fallen soldiers," the statement read.

"Israel will continue its responsible and steadfast efforts, with the help of the Egyptian negotiators, to bring about the release of those missing and captive," the Prime Minister's office said.