IDF razes Palestinian pizzeria that posted ad mocking elderly hostage in Gaza

The IDF shut down a pizzeria in the Palestinian town of Huwara overnight Friday that had posted an advertisement mocking a 90-year-old Israeli captive, who was recorded by Hamas terrorists last Saturday holding a weapon and flashing a V sign at their demand. The pizzeria owner was arrested and taken for questioning.

The remarkably rapid decision to close the pizzeria was made shortly after the advertisement began circulating on Israeli social networks. Over the past year, security forces have primarily employed such measures to promptly seal the homes of terrorists who have carried out attacks that resulted in Israeli casualties.

The order stated that the decision was made because "the place is used for incitement activity and support for terror operations." Fuchs determined that the place "shall be immediately closed and kept closed," and that "anyone possessing the place shall close it immediately, cease managing it and maintain it while it is closed." The order is valid for a period of five months.

