IDF calls on civilians to evacuate northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours

The IDF issued instructions overnight on Friday for Gazans to evacuate the northern part of the Palestinian enclave within 24 hours, potentially signaling an imminent ground incursion by Israeli forces to clear out Hamas presence there.

The order, which was handed down just hours before U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was scheduled to meet with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on a snap visit to Israel, means that all civilians living north of the Besor Stream (Wadi Gaza) will be required to evacuate their homes, including the entire population of Gaza City, the Jabalia refugee camp and the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, as well as several other neighborhoods.

3 View gallery Gazans evacuating northern Gaza after Israeli warning ( Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP )

Stéphane Dujarric, a UN spokesperson, urged the IDF to rescind the evacuation order, asserting that the move, which would require the relocation of 1.1 million people, is impossible without causing "severe humanitarian consequences." He emphasized that the IDF's order also applies to all UN teams and civilians taking shelter in its facilities, including schools, hospitals and clinics.

Following the UN's announcement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released the wording of the warning conveyed to the residents. "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map,” the message read.

“The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made. Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel.

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians. Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields. In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.”

3 View gallery IDF strike in northern Gaza ( Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images )

The army spokesperson also added, "We distributed this warning through all platforms and means to Gazans. We are committed to international law and minimizing harm to civilians - contrasting Hamas's actions, which resemble the dark days of the Islamic State. We are not fighting the residents of Gaza but Hamas, which is worse than IS. This is an event of several days, and we will act to expedite it."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan protested the international body’s response to Israel's warning, calling it “shameful.”

"For many years, the UN has turned a blind eye to Hamas's military buildup and its use of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in the Strip as a hiding place for its weapons and killing machinery,” he wrote on social media platform X in Hebrew. “Now, instead of standing with Israel, whose citizens have been slaughtered by Hamas terrorists and who tries to minimize harm to uninvolved parties, [the UN] preaches Israel instead."

According to Erdan, "It would be better for the UN to focus now on the return of the [Israeli] captives, condemning Hamas and supporting Israel's right to defend itself."

Meanwhile, Salama Marouf, head of the Hamas government media office, said the relocation warning was an attempt by Israel "to broadcast and pass on fake propaganda, aiming to sow confusion among citizens and harm our internal cohesion." He added, "We urge our citizens not to engage in these attempts".

3 View gallery Gazans evacuating northern Gaza after Israeli warning ( Photo: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD )

The United Nations agency for the support of Palestinians UNRWA said Friday morning that it was relocating its operations out of the northern Gaza Strip after Israel's warning. "UNRWA relocated its central operations centre + international staff to the south to continue its humanitarian operations and support to its staff and Palestine Refugees in #Gaza," the UN agency wrote on social media platform X. "We urge the Israeli Authorities to protect all civilians in @UNRWA shelters including schools."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it struck 750 military targets in northern Gaza overnight, including what it said were Hamas tunnels, military compounds, residences of senior operatives and weapons storage warehouses.

"Dozens of fighter jets struck numerous Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip, including 12 Hamas military assets, each located in a multi-story building used by the Hamas for terror purposes," a statement read.

Turkey's foreign ministry urged citizens in Lebanon on Friday to stay away from the country's south because of fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces there, and advised them to stay north of the Litani River.