U.S. intelligence says Iran supports, funds anti-Israel protests

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence says Tehran operatives posing as activists online to encourage protests, stoke discord using cyber and influence campaigns on social media

The office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday warned in a public statement online, that Iran was working to encourage pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests and even providing funding for them in their effort to stoke discord in American society.
Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years. We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters," Avril Haines said
Ali Khamenei, pro-Palestine protest
(Photo: Kyle Grillot / Reuters, Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)
"Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, as we have seen them do in the past, including in prior election cycles. They continue to adapt their cyber and influence activities, using social media platforms and issuing threats," she said.
DNI Avril Haines
(Photo: AFP)
" Americans who are being targeted by this Iranian campaign may not be aware that they are interacting with or receiving support from a foreign government. We urge all Americans to remain vigilant as they engage online with accounts and actors they do not personally know.”
