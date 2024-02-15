IDF says special forces operating inside Khan Younis hospital

After weeks of Palestinian claims of a "siege" on Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, the largest hospital currently operating in the territory, the IDF said on Thursday that special forces have entered the hospital aiming to target Hamas operatives.
The IDF said it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on Oct. 7 may be in the facility. "We conduct precise rescue operations - as we have in the past - where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held," the military said in a statement.