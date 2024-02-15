IDF says special forces operating inside Khan Younis hospital

Army says has credible information bodies of hostages taken on October 7 may be in Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi|
After weeks of Palestinian claims of a "siege" on Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, the largest hospital currently operating in the territory, the IDF said on Thursday that special forces have entered the hospital aiming to target Hamas operatives.
The IDF said it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on Oct. 7 may be in the facility. "We conduct precise rescue operations - as we have in the past - where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held," the military said in a statement.
1 View gallery
פלסטינים מגיעים ל רפיח אחרי שהתפנו מבית החולים נאסר חאן יונס עזהפלסטינים מגיעים ל רפיח אחרי שהתפנו מבית החולים נאסר חאן יונס עזה
Palestinians evacuated from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip
(Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)
