Hezbollah unveils new heavy rocket in attacks on Israel

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had launched a new type of rocket at Mount Dov in Israel around 4:25 p.m.

The rocket is named after Jihad Mughniyeh, a member of the group who was killed in 2015 in an operation in Syria that was attributed to Israel. Mughniyeh was the son of Imad Mughniyeh, a senior figure in Hezbollah who was assassinated in Damascus in 2008.

3 View gallery Archival: Israeli air defenses intercepting Hezbollah rockets over Kiryat Shmona ( Photo: EPA/ATEF SAFADI )

While the claim that this is a newly developed rocket has not been independently verified, reports from Lebanon describe it as a heavy rocket that was used for the first time.

Meanwhile, a Hezbollah source disclosed to Lebanese newspaper Ad-Diyar on Sunday that the terror group has scaled back the presence of its fighters along Israel's borders and increased its use of drones in a strategic shift aimed at inflicting more damage on Israeli forces and assets while minimizing losses on the Lebanese side.

3 View gallery Jihad Mughniyeh

3 View gallery Imad Mughniyeh ( Photo: AP )

According to the report, Hezbollah has begun withdrawing its operatives from the front lines while maintaining surveillance and reconnaissance units. The source noted that the recent strategic shift has focused on launching Katyusha rockets and medium-range rockets, with an increasing reliance on drones launched from the border area, which are challenging to track due to their speed and maneuverability.

Additionally, the source said that the organization has enhanced its intelligence capabilities, primarily through networks of agents operating inside Israel.