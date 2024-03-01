A message to Netanyahu? Gantz to travel to Washington next week

Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, is set to fly to Washington next Sunday for a series of meetings, without coordinating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ynet learned on Friday.

This visit comes at a time when efforts to secure a hostage exchange deal have been ongoing for quite some time, and amidst reports in the U.S. that the American government is losing patience with Netanyahu's conduct in the war - and allegations that he is being restrained by his government partners Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The Prime Minister's Office expressed anger at the publication of Ynet and clarified that Gantz is flying without the Prime Minister's approval, contrary to the government regulations, which "require every minister to coordinate his trip in advance with the Prime Minister, including approval of the travel plan."

According to Netanyahu's associates, "the Prime Minister clarified to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel has only one Prime Minister." From Washington, Gantz is expected to continue to London.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden emphasized that Israel must pursue peace with the Palestinians for its long-term survival . He cautioned that the country's "incredibly conservative government" risked losing international support, during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”