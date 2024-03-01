A message to Netanyahu? Gantz to travel to Washington next week

Prime Minister's Office expresses anger and clarified that Gantz is flying without the PM's approval, contrary to the government regulations

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Swords of Iron
Israel
Benny Gantz
War
Biden Administration
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, is set to fly to Washington next Sunday for a series of meetings, without coordinating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ynet learned on Friday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
This visit comes at a time when efforts to secure a hostage exchange deal have been ongoing for quite some time, and amidst reports in the U.S. that the American government is losing patience with Netanyahu's conduct in the war - and allegations that he is being restrained by his government partners Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
2 View gallery
גנץ ונתניהוגנץ ונתניהו
Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz
(Photo: GPO)
The Prime Minister's Office expressed anger at the publication of Ynet and clarified that Gantz is flying without the Prime Minister's approval, contrary to the government regulations, which "require every minister to coordinate his trip in advance with the Prime Minister, including approval of the travel plan."
According to Netanyahu's associates, "the Prime Minister clarified to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel has only one Prime Minister." From Washington, Gantz is expected to continue to London.
2 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב בסיור ביטחוני בנתב"גנשיא ארה"ב בסיור ביטחוני בנתב"ג
Joe Biden and Benny Gantz
(Photo: GPO)
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden emphasized that Israel must pursue peace with the Palestinians for its long-term survival. He cautioned that the country's "incredibly conservative government" risked losing international support, during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
“Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have, and (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and others, they’re going to lose support from around the world, and that is not in Israel’s interest,” he said in the Myers interview.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""