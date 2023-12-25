Hamas commander in Khan Younis killed amid integrated IDF ground, sea and air offensive

The IDF has been engaged in intense ground, air, and naval combat against key Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip, eliminating a senior Hamas commander in the Khan Younis region in the territory's south.
More stories:
IDF naval forces struck various Hamas terror targets, including active terrorist cells, some in close proximity to Israeli troops, and military posts used for firing upon IDF soldiers.
In a crucial strike over the past day, ground forces coordinated with a fighter jet to eliminate the Hamas commander in Khan Younis, followed by the elimination of other armed terrorists near IDF positions by IAF aircraft.
On the ground, IDF soldiers successfully took out several terrorists operating within terrorist infrastructure. After pinpointing their location, the troops directed a strike at the site using air support. Additionally, during an operation in Beit Lahia in the northern Strip, IDF forces discovered several weapons caches, including AK-47 rifles and ready-to-use explosives, all linked to Hamas.
In a targeted operation, IDF ground troops raided the residence of a known Hamas terrorist in Khan Younis, uncovering and subsequently destroying an array of weapons and infrastructure.