IDF to investigate claims of terror tunnels in West Bank

Following complaints from residents of central Israel about construction work noise and suspicions of tunnel digging near the Hefer Valley Regional Authority, three inspections were conducted, and no signs of tunnels were found. Two additional inspections will be carried out in the coming days..

The community of Bet Hefer in the Hefer Valley is located on the Sharon plain in central Israel. Netanya is to its west, and to the east are the territories of the Palestinian Authority, specifically the Palestinian village of Shuweika. In the past, some bullets fired from PA territories hit homes in Bet Hefer.

1 View gallery The border with the Palestinian Authority near Bet Hefer ( Photo: Ido Erez )

In recent months, the regional council has received complaints from residents who claim to hear digging noises underground from the direction of Shuweika. In response to the complaints, the Emek Hefer Regional Council decided to conduct inspections.

"We take these reports very seriously and have been working to thoroughly examine the issue using various methods," according to the regional council. "So far, three tests have been conducted regarding the excavations, and two more tests will be carried out in the coming days. No findings indicating excavations have been found so far."