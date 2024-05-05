Power out, homes hit in Kiryat Shmona after rocket barrage from Lebanon

Several rockets fell in Kiryat Shmona following the warnings that were activated when a barrage of about 20 rockets was fired from Lebanon early Sunday afternoon. No casualties have yet been reported, but there was direct damage in the city, including a building. Power outages also are reported throughout the city.

