Power out, homes hit in Kiryat Shmona after rocket barrage from Lebanon

Several rockets fell in Kiryat Shmona following the warnings that were activated when a barrage of about 20 rockets was fired from Lebanon early Sunday afternoon. No casualties have yet been reported, but there was direct damage in the city, including a building. Power outages also are reported throughout the city.
Some of the rockets were intercepted, according to the Israel Defense Forces spokesman.
Police said that they are "currently dealing with several fallout scenes of rocket parts in the vicinity of the city of Kiryat Shmona; there is property damage, but no casualties are known at this time. North District police and police sappers are now isolating the fallout scenes and scanning for additional remains, in order to remove another risk to the public."
Magen David Adom reported that "at this stage no calls about casualties have been received. MDA teams went out to search places where reports of rocket falls were received."
Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including a military structure in the area of Khiam, and an observation post in the area of Matmoura, according to the IDF.