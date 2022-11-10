Israel approves final blueprint for new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

The District Planning and Building Committee approved the final blueprint of the construction of the new U.S. embassy compound in Jerusalem.

The embassy building will be 10 stories high and it will be built on 50 dunams (12.3553 acres) of land.

The construction plan includes office buildings, parking spaces, residential buildings for employees, and necessary security measures.

The plan will soon be tabled and bureaucrats could vote against it for about 60 days. After that, the objections will be presented to the District Planning and Building Committee for debate.

After the objection phase is over, the U.S. government will obtain a building permit from the Jerusalem municipality and it would be able to begin construction, which is expected to take at least a decade.

The Jerusalem Municipality hopes that besides the United States, other countries will establish embassies in the city as well.

"The approval is another step in the process of fully transferring the embassy to Jerusalem. The Allenby compound is the appropriate compound for the American embassy," Jerusalem mayor, Moshe Leon, said.