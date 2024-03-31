Terror victims find closure after IDF eliminates attacker in Gaza two decades on

You were moderately injured in this event. How long did it take you to recover? How much did October 7 really set you back?

"I was in the hospital for six months, and after that, I started treatments that ended only two years ago, that is, 20 years of treatments. Post-trauma is for life, it doesn't go away. It's daily coping with reality. What happened on October 7 is that my reality became everyone's reality and I felt now more understood."