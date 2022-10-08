At least three injured in shooting attack in east Jerusalem

At least three Israelis were seriously injured, one of them in critically, in a shooting attack at the Shuafat junction in north-east Jerusalem on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigations, a gunman approached a police roadblock on foot, opened fire and escaped into a waiting car and heading towards the nearby refugee camp.

The injured were reported to be a 22-year old woman serving in the Border Police, and a 25-year old security guard.

They were taken to a the near by campus of the Hadassah Medical Center, while another woman who was slightly injured from shrapnel, was being treated on the scene.

Video clips appearing on Palestinian social media sites, showed a white Toyota arriving at the road block and quickly speeding away.

Police were investigating whether in a addition to the gunman, a second assailant fled the scene.

Security forces entered Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp in pursuit of the gunmen.

The troops, which include special forces and with the aid of air support are also responding to rioting in the camp.

"This is a serious attack and we will not rest until all those involved are captured," the police said. Residents of the camp were seen celebrating the attack with firecrackers and exclamations of joy on social media.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid who was briefed on the event said security forces will find the terrorists. "Our forces are spread out during the coming Sukott holiday and are working day and night to protect the people of Israel. Terror will not win," Lapid said.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said the terrorist will be captured deal or alive.

A spokesperson for the Hamas terror group praised the attack.

"The brave Shuafat operation proves the armed resistance in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem continues, no matter how repressive the steps taken by the enemy and how many victims there are," Fauzi Barhum said.

The Islamic Jihad terror group also praised the shooting attack after one of its operatives was arrested earlier in the day in the Jenin refugee camp.