Released hostage Noga Weiss from Kibbutz Be'eri enlists in the IDF

Noga Weiss, 18, who was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri and released after 50 days as a hostage in Gaza with her mother, Shiri, enlisted on Monday as a social welfare soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. Noga's enlistment day came more than five months after she was released and about four months after the announcement that her father, Ilan Weiss, 56, from Kibbutz Be'eri, was murdered and his body held in Gaza.

Noga Weiss, 18, who was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri and released after 50 days as a hostage in Gaza with her mother, Shiri, enlisted on Monday as a social welfare soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. Noga's enlistment day came more than five months after she was released and about four months after the announcement that her father, Ilan Weiss, 56, from Kibbutz Be'eri, was murdered and his body held in Gaza.

Noga Weiss, 18, who was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Be'eri and released after 50 days as a hostage in Gaza with her mother, Shiri, enlisted on Monday as a social welfare soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. Noga's enlistment day came more than five months after she was released and about four months after the announcement that her father, Ilan Weiss, 56, from Kibbutz Be'eri, was murdered and his body held in Gaza.

"After a very tumultuous period, I feel that enlisting is the right thing for me. I always wanted to enlist and contribute to the country, and the army for me is a combination of processing what happened, a distraction, daily routine and mainly getting in touch with reality," Noga said during the enlistment ceremony.

"After a very tumultuous period, I feel that enlisting is the right thing for me. I always wanted to enlist and contribute to the country, and the army for me is a combination of processing what happened, a distraction, daily routine and mainly getting in touch with reality," Noga said during the enlistment ceremony.

"After a very tumultuous period, I feel that enlisting is the right thing for me. I always wanted to enlist and contribute to the country, and the army for me is a combination of processing what happened, a distraction, daily routine and mainly getting in touch with reality," Noga said during the enlistment ceremony.