Injured tank commander dances at wedding of medic who saved him in Gaza

On the morning of October 7, Lieutenant (res.) Or Szneiberg, 24, a tank commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, packed a bag and waited for a summons. Originally, he was called to the north but later joined the forces in Zikim in the south.

The tank he commanded was hit by an anti-tank missile during an operation in Khan Younis. "We were trapped in the tank. In seconds, on instinct, I managed to open the commander's hatch and saw that everything was burning," he recalled.

4 View gallery Szneiberg carrying Atlow on his shoulders ( Photo: Aviv Tishler )

During the evacuation, Szneiberg met the unit's medic, Master Sergeant (res.) Yisrael Atlow. "He is one of the voices I remember most from that moment, saying encouraging words to me. Atlow made sure I didn't lose consciousness and helped me breathe. When the helicopter landed, he laid on me to protect me from the sand and stones flying around that could harm my exposed wounds," Szneiberg said.

Atlu recalled the evacuation: "I tried to protect the open wounds, he had burns all over his body, he was in a very complex condition. I provided shade for him because the sunshine burned him. When the helicopter took off, we were not optimistic at all about the team's condition.

When we returned to the field, we received an update that they were taken to the hospital within an hour of the injury. It was a miracle including a four-man medical team in the field who treated them. That evening, we left as a company to attack the area from which the terrorists fired at Or's tank, and we returned with the damaged tank for repair."

4 View gallery Atlow evacuates Szneiberg from Gaza

The two met a few months ago during the war when Szneiberg lifted Atlow on his shoulders at his wedding held on November 14. He was sent to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva in critical condition, and from there continued rehabilitation at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"I had extensive injuries, initially unable to move at all. Physiotherapy was done lying down, only moving my arms and legs. I left rehabilitation when I could already walk with a walker. Two of my tank crew are still in rehabilitation, and one of them has already returned to combat in Gaza," he said.

4 View gallery Atlow and his wife at their field wedding in November ( Photo: Aviv Tishler )

The day after the evacuation, Atlow came to visit Szneiberg at the hospital. "He told me it was crazy closure for him, that I lifted him on my shoulders at the wedding in the field and he lifted me on a stretcher during my evacuation. I told him that the real closure would be when he lifts me at the end of my rehabilitation, at the real wedding," Szneiberg shared.

4 View gallery Szneiberg carries Atlow at his real wedding after rehabilitation ( Photo: Guy Barda )

A few months later, as promised, Szneiberg arrived at Atlow and Anna's wedding. "I was in relatively good condition, although I had lost weight and didn't walk much, so it was challenging. This time, friends from the platoon came to the wedding. This was the first time we saw them all clean and in a joyful event. It felt like a movie. This time, friends helped me lift Yisrael on my shoulders, but when I succeeded, it was emotional."

Atlow summarized: "I was very excited when Or lifted me, but we will truly be even when I lift him at his wedding. We now met at an event in our reserve unit. It was very heartwarming to see Or, especially to hear that his rehabilitation is going well and in the next reserves he can return to us in the platoon."