Shooting attack in West Bank: Man, girl injured; IDF pursues attacker's vehicle

A 30-year-old man was moderately-severely injured by a shot from a passing vehicle the Tekoa intersection; 14-year-old girl who was next to him in car was slightly injured, apparently from shrapnel

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi|
Shooting attack in the West Bank: An Israeli man, about 30 years old, was moderately to seriously injured Sunday morning near the Tekoa intersection by shots from a passing vehicle.
A 14-year-old girl who was next to him in the car was also injured. Her condition is listed as light, after she was apparently hit by shrapnel. Security forces rushed to the scene began chasing the vehicle that the gun fire came from.
Security, rescue forces at the Tekoa intersection
(Photo: Courtesy of MDA)
The report of a gunshot wound was received at the Magen David Adom center in the Jerusalem area at 8:46 a.m. MDA medics and paramedics began providing medical treatment at the scene to the 30-year-old man.
