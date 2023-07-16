Shooting attack in West Bank: Man, girl injured; IDF pursues attacker's vehicle

Shooting attack in the West Bank: An Israeli man, about 30 years old, was moderately to seriously injured Sunday morning near the Tekoa intersection by shots from a passing vehicle.
A 14-year-old girl who was next to him in the car was also injured. Her condition is listed as light, after she was apparently hit by shrapnel. Security forces rushed to the scene began chasing the vehicle that the gun fire came from.
The report of a gunshot wound was received at the Magen David Adom center in the Jerusalem area at 8:46 a.m. MDA medics and paramedics began providing medical treatment at the scene to the 30-year-old man.