Shooting attack in West Bank: Man, girl injured; IDF pursues attacker's vehicle

Shooting attack in the West Bank: An Israeli man, about 30 years old, was moderately to seriously injured Sunday morning near the Tekoa intersection by shots from a passing vehicle.

