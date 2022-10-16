Israel is fifth-most educated country in the world, report says

Israel is the fifth-most educated country globally, with roughly half of the Jewish state's citizens achieving a higher education degree, according to a report from the education search platform Erudera.

The number one country in the world for higher education was Canada, with nearly 60 percent of its citizens completing a tertiary degree - referring to all post-secondary education, including universities, colleges and vocational schools.

Rounding out the top five were Japan, Luxembourg and South Korea.

"Each of these countries have a higher share of the population with a higher tertiary degree than the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) average, which stands at 39 percent," the report noted.

The top countries share some common characteristics, the report continued, including relatively high GDP per capita, lower unemployment rates and higher spending on education. However, out of the top ten countries, Israel ranked ninth in terms of spending per student in higher education.

Erudera's report also pointed out a correlation between the top ten most educated populations and countries that rank high in happiness per the World Happiness Report, where Israel placed ninth in 2022.

In 2018, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, placed Israel as the third most educated country worldwide, only below Canada and Japan.

"In Israel, 88 percent of adults aged 25-64 have completed upper secondary education, higher than the OECD average of 79 percent," the OECD found.



