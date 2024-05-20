Amal Clooney played key role in request for ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant

Clooney's professional past includes representing victims of the Islamic State terror group in the only three trials in the world in which ISIS members were convicted of genocide, as well as in five additional trials that convicted members of the terrorist organization of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"More than four months ago, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court asked me to assist him with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza. I agreed and joined a panel of international legal experts to undertake this task. Together we have engaged in an extensive process of evidence review and legal analysis including at the International Criminal Court in The Hague," Clooney said in a statement issued by her nonprofit organization.

