Despite recently signing a letter advocating for the deceleration of advanced AI development, Elon Musk is still actively pursuing his own AI project.

He has been consulting with several AI researchers, including Igor Babushkin, to explore the feasibility of establishing a new research lab aimed at creating an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Recently, Musk launched a new AI company called X.AI, which is registered in Nevada.

Recent reports have revealed that Elon Musk has made a sizable purchase of around 10,000 Nvidia graphics processors (GPUs) that are essential for the training and operation of artificial intelligence models.

In addition, the Financial Times reported that the entrepreneur is in talks with investors from both Tesla and SpaceX to explore the possibility of injecting funds into his latest venture.

Elon Musk isn't one to shy away from expressing his views, especially when it comes to AI technology. While the specifics of his latest AI venture are still under wraps, Musk's disdain for OpenAI's ChatGPT is no secret.

It's worth noting that Musk is the very same visionary who founded OpenAI back in 2015, although he has since parted ways with the organization. In fact, just a couple of months ago, he took to Twitter to voice his concerns.

"OpenAI was initially established as an open source, non-profit entity to offer a counterbalance to Google. However, it's now morphed into a closed-source enterprise that is essentially under Microsoft's control."

While he conceded that the technology was an impressive feat, he has also criticized it for being infected with what he calls the "virus of the Woke brain."

This is a reference to the concept of being "woke," which is defined as being alert to social or political injustice. In recent years, the term has been used by conservative Americans as a synonym for leftist views.

This has prompted some to question whether ChatGPT is biased against conservatives, with one Twitter user asking, "Is ChatGPT prejudiced against those on the right? This is a legitimate concern."

In an attempt to substantiate claims made by right-wing media personalities that ChatGPT offers "liberal responses" regarding issues of race, gender, and transgender rights, some individuals posed a deliberately controversial question to the chatbot.

They asked whether it would be acceptable to use racial slurs in order to prevent a nuclear bomb from detonating. As ChatGPT is programmed to provide a specific type of response, it replied that using such slurs is never appropriate.