IDF eliminates senior Hamas-linked terrorist in Lebanon





Footage from the elimination of Sharhabil Sayed ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF confirmed Friday that a drone targeted and eliminated Sharhabil Sayed, a senior member of al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, who had links with Hamas' branch in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Sayed orchestrated and advanced terror attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory.

2 View gallery Sharhabil Sayed

Hamas in an official statement claimed Sayed as a commander in the terror group, and described him as "a beacon lighting our path to the return and liberation of Palestine."

"His elimination was intended to disrupt the organization's ability to plan and execute imminent terrorist activities against Israel in the northern border region," the IDF statement said.

2 View gallery The vehicle that was attacked

According to two Lebanese sources speaking with Reuters, another Hamas terrorist was killed in the drone strike on a vehicle.

Lebanese network NBN reported that two individuals were killed in the vehicle strike near the Syrian border, adding that the attack occurred in the Al-Masna area, about 55 kilometers from Metula.