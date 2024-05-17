IDF eliminates senior Hamas-linked terrorist in Lebanon

IDF says Sharhabil Sayed, a senior member of al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, who had links to Hamas' Lebanese branch orchestrated and advanced terror attacks against Israel

Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
The IDF confirmed Friday that a drone targeted and eliminated Sharhabil Sayed, a senior member of al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, who had links with Hamas' branch in Lebanon.
According to the IDF, Sayed orchestrated and advanced terror attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory.
2 View gallery
תיעוד הפצצת רכב על ידי כטב"ם באזור אל-מסנע שבעומק לבנון , בגבול עם סוריה שבו לפי הדיווחים חוסל פעיל חמאס בשם שרחביל אל-סיידתיעוד הפצצת רכב על ידי כטב"ם באזור אל-מסנע שבעומק לבנון , בגבול עם סוריה שבו לפי הדיווחים חוסל פעיל חמאס בשם שרחביל אל-סייד
Sharhabil Sayed
Hamas in an official statement claimed Sayed as a commander in the terror group, and described him as "a beacon lighting our path to the return and liberation of Palestine."
"His elimination was intended to disrupt the organization's ability to plan and execute imminent terrorist activities against Israel in the northern border region," the IDF statement said.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מתקיפת כלי רכב על ידי כטב"מ בגבול לבנון-סוריהתיעוד מתקיפת כלי רכב על ידי כטב"מ בגבול לבנון-סוריה
The vehicle that was attacked
According to two Lebanese sources speaking with Reuters, another Hamas terrorist was killed in the drone strike on a vehicle.
Lebanese network NBN reported that two individuals were killed in the vehicle strike near the Syrian border, adding that the attack occurred in the Al-Masna area, about 55 kilometers from Metula.
