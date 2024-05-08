Gallant warns of 'hot summer' as war cannons roar across northern border

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned of a "hot summer" on the northern border as Hezbollah ramped up its attacks on Israel Wednesday, marking an unusual escalation in scale and frequency compared to previous months of low-intensity fighting.

"The mission here is not yet complete—this could be a hot summer," he said during a situation assessment on the northern frontier, expressing his determination to restore security for the residents of the north and to rebuild communities ravaged by months of hostilities.

Meanwhile, heavy cross-border fighting ensued throughout Wednesday, with Hezbollah launching multiple rocket, drone and anti-tank missile attacks at Israeli border communities.

The IDF said that it eliminated three Hezbollah operatives in a targeted strike in the southern Lebanon town of Khiam and struck over 20 Hezbollah targets in the southern village of Ramyeh with warplanes and artillery.

Attacks from Lebanon persisted when an anti-tank missile hit a bus stop at the Gomeh Junction on Route 90 around noon. The impact closed the road to southbound traffic. Police said they managed the situation, reporting no casualties and only minor property damage.

Meanwhile, the IDF struck targets in the southern Lebanon village of Yaroun, across from Kibbutz Yir’on in the Upper Galilee. Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar also reported an attack on a house in the southern village of Kfarkela.

The terrorist organization continued its attacks on Israeli territory, launching anti-tank missiles between 2-3 pm toward Metula, Malkia and Avivim. Power outages were reported in Avivim and Dovev following damage to high-voltage lines.

Shortly after 3:00 pm, multiple alerts were issued for rocket fire and hostile aircraft intrusions into the Galilee and Golan regions.

Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen, the terror group carried out a combined drone and rocket attack targeting "sites in the Galilee," leading to heavy exchanges of fire with IDF forces along the border area.

Mateh Asher Regional Council reported that several rockets were intercepted over the communities of Hanita, Matzuva and Shlomi as the IDF retaliated with artillery fire.

Shortly after 4:00 pm, consecutive air raid sirens sounded in a host of northern Israeli communities near the Lebanon border, including Abirim, Elkosh, Netu'a, Matat and Fassouta, warning of an incoming hostile aircraft and rockets.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for 10 attacks on Israel, specifically targeting the Malkia area, where it alleges to have struck "surveillance equipment” using drones, anti-tank missiles and rockets, including heavy short-range Burkan rockets.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that Israeli strikes were extensive compared to recent fighting rounds, both in terms of the number of targets struck and the methods used, including airstrikes and artillery fire.

A reporter from Hezbollah-affiliated channel Al Manar noted that from the morning hours until 5:00 pm, airstrikes targeted the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Yaroun, Jabal Blat, Kfarkela, the towns of Rihan and Aramta, as well as Khiam, Blida and Odaisseh. Additionally, artillery strikes were reported in Naqoura, Halta, Kfarchouba and Jabal Blat.