Breakdown of votes city by city shows political shifts

As final votes of the Tuesday elections are counted, Ynet breaks down winners and losers in major cities and population sectors.

Jerusalem

After 99% of ballots counted, United Torah Judaism receives 23.7% of votes, Likud 19.1% Shas 18.3% Religious Zionism 14.2% Yesh Atid 7.5% and the National Unity party 5.3%

Results show a rise in support for the Shas party compared to previous cycles and Religious Zionism also grew with 14,000 more of the capital's residents casting their ballots for them.

Even Yesh Atid saw an addition of some 5,500 voters.





Tel Aviv

After 96% of votes were counted, Yesh Atid led with 32.9%, Likud with 16.9%, National Unity with 11%, Meretz with 11%, Labor with 9.3%, Religious Zionism with 4.5% and Shas with 4.3%

Compared to the 2021 elections, Yair Lapid's party grew in strength but both Meretz and Labor lost voters in the recent ballot.





Haifa

After 94% of ballots counted, Yesh Atid took the lead with 26.6% of votes, Likud had 20.6%, National Unity had 10.2%, Yisrael Beiteinu had 8&, the alliance of predominately Arab parties won 5.9%, Labor 4.8%, Meretz 4.7% and United Torah Judaism 3.7%

After Likud had most support in the northern city in 2021, they had to make-due with second place and the loss of over 6% of voters. At the same time support for the Arab led parties grew.

Rishon Lezion

The large city just south of Tel Aviv, after 90% of ballots counted, saw Likud gain 32.2% of votes, Yesh Atid 25.4, National Unity 13.9, Religious Zionism 9.6% Yisrael Beiteinu 6.4% and Shas 4.9%.

Here too the Religious Zionist party grew in support after more than tripling the number of votes cast for that part in 2021.





Ashdod

After 76% of ballots counted, the Likud received 28.4% of votes, Shas 15.6%, United Torah Judasim 14.5%, Yesh Atid 12.6% Yisrael Beiteinu 10.6% Religious Zionism 8.9% and National Unity 6.4%

Likud saw a drop, in support in the southern city, since the 2021 ballot down from 30.7% but had still received majority votes. Shas grew in strength and United Torah Judaism surged while Yisrael Beiteinu lost over 3% of its supporters.



