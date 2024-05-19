Two Givati Brigade soldiers killed near Rafah

Two soldiers from the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit – First sergeant Nachman Meir Haim Vaknin, 20, from Eilat, and Sergeant Noam Bittan, 20, from Moshav Yad Rambam – were killed by an explosive device in a tunnel shaft east of Rafah. In the same incident, an officer and two soldiers from the Givati Brigade were also seriously injured.

Since the beginning of the war, 630 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 282 who fell since the begining of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

