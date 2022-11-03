IDF shoot dead Islamic Jihad terrorist behind killing of Israeli commando

The security forces on Thursday shot dead a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), who according to the military was responsible for the killing of an Israeli commando.

Faruk Salama, the commander of the Jenin branch of the the Quds Brigade - Islamic Jihad's armed wing, was eliminated during a daytime IDF raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

2 View gallery Faruk Salama; Command Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz

Five other terrorists were detained during the raid.

The military entered Jenin to conduct an operation, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. Soldiers and the Border Police's Yamas special forces unit took part in the raid.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show the sound of heavy exchanges of rifle fire, and air raid sirens being sounded inside the city.

The military said Salama was involved in the killing of Command Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, a veteran of the elite Yamam counterterror police unit earlier this year.

No casualties among the troops were reported.

Salama is set to have been scheduled to get married this Saturday.

2 View gallery Salama was among terrorists interviewed by CNN ( Photo: CNN )

Salama's squad recently gave an interview to CNN, where they talked about the militants' strained relationship with the Palestinian Authority, claiming it isn't "pulling its weight" in the fight against Israel, and "hemorrhaging support" among the populace.

"The Palestinian people have lost faith in the PA and its leaders as a result of the occupation, raids and the continuous creation of far-right governments in Israel," said one of the brigade members.

He noted that the lack of hope is the reason why many Palestinian youths are taking up arms, even those with college degrees, having lost all expectation of living with dignity.

When asked about the prospect of protesting without violence, he ruled it out. "This land has no place for a peaceful solution. The two-state plan isn't viable since the occupation doesn't hold up to its end of the bargain. All Israeli governments are nothing but crime gangs."