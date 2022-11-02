Likud on 32 seats with 86% of votes counted, giving Netanyahu majority

After 86% of the votes in Tuesday's election have been counted, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud appears to have won 32 out of 120 Knesset seats, one more than previously estimated.

Meanwhile, the religious Shas party down one seat to give the Haredi parties a total of 19 seats.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP )

Netanyahu's right-wing bloc still totals 65 seats with Yair Lapid's center-left bloc at 45 seats. The Arab parties so far appear to have 10 seats in total.

Meretz has still does not have enough enough seats to pass the Knesset threshold, and the Arab Balad party has also failed in its bid in the elections. Should the two find the missing votes in the remaining envelopes yet to be counted, the current majority of Netanyahu's bloc could change slightly.

Meanwhile, Likud members are poised for a fight with staunch supporters of Netanyahu, who were rewarded in the party's primary elections, eyeing top ministerial positions that long-serving former ministers had held.

Netanyahu said he would keep the finance and defense portfolios in Likud's hands.

Having made promises to relative new comer Nir Barkat, the incoming prime minister will have to decide whether Israel Katz, a powerhouse inside the Likud party institutions, would return to his former post in the ministry, or if Netanyahu would keep his promise to the former Jerusalem mayor.

2 View gallery Former Jerusalem mayor and Likud member Nir Barkat ( Photo: Moshe Mizrahi )

Another battle is expected for the Justice Ministry, which the Religious Zionist party has indicated they expect to receive.

But inside Likud, members have marked the ministry as a goal, having themselves pledged to revamp the Israeli legal and judicial systems.

Two of the self-declared contenders are both loyal allies of Netanyahu. Former Knesset Speaker Yariv Levine and former Public Security Minister Amir Ohana have been outspoken in their defense of Netanyahu after he was criminally indicted for corruption, claiming the state prosecution and the police colluded to trump up charges against him.

Outspoken Likud lawmaker David Amsalem, who said he would not join the coalition if he was not appointed minister of justice, is expected to back down. Amsalem increased his popularity by blasting Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut from the Knesset podium, even alleging she made her rulings while drunk.



















