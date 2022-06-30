'Good luck my brother,' Bennett tells Lapid as he hands over the premiership

Outgoing Naftali Bennett handed the role of premier to his successor Yair Lapid who will head a caretaker government until a new one is established after the November elections.

Lapid will officially be appointed to the role by President Issac Herzog at midnight, at the President's Residence.

2 View gallery Gilat and Naftali Bennett, Yair and Lihi Lapid ( Photo: GPO )

"The special job of prime minister of this country, does not belong to any one person. It belongs to the people of Israel. I hand over this sacred baton to you with the responsibility over the country and wish that you preserve it and the God preserves you," Bennet said.

He then addressed a few words to Lihi Lapid, to stress the importance of her role and that of their children to provide the prime minister with a safe space where is fully supported.

To his wife, Bennett said "You are incredible," and told his children that despite the cost to their lives in the past year, they stood together for the benefit of the country.

2 View gallery Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett ( Photo: GPO )

"Good luck my brother," Bennett said in conclusion.

"Lapid said he had known and worked with prime ministers in the past but "You," he told Bennett are a good man and an excellent prime minister."

"I will not bid you farewell because I do not intend to part with you," he told the outgoing prime minister who announced his resignation from political life.

The two men sat down for a comprehensive briefing on matters of security and other information that had to be relayed from the outgoing to the incoming premier.



