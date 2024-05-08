Hamas naval unit commander in Gaza City eliminated, IDF says

Ahmed Ali, the commander of Hamas' naval unit in Gaza City, was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike, the IDF and Shin Bet said Wednesday evening.

