Hamas naval unit commander in Gaza City eliminated, IDF says

Army says Ahmed Ali 'responsible for attacks on Israeli territory and against IDF ground troops operating in Gaza Strip' and led 'terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in central Gaza' over past week

Ahmed Ali, the commander of Hamas' naval unit in Gaza City, was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike, the IDF and Shin Bet said Wednesday evening.
According to a joint statement, Ali was "responsible for attacks on Israeli territory and against IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip" during the war and led "terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in central Gaza" over the past week.

Earlier, the military said that it had eliminated some 30 terrorists and struck over 100 terror targets on the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing since Israeli forces launched its ground offensive there early Monday.
