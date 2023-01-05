PM for a day: Deri to fill in for Netanyahu during medical procedure

Arye Deri — head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, minister of health and the interior and deputy prime minister — will fill in for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even if for several minutes, on Friday as the premier is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu will undergo abdominal examination on Friday. The office said that this is a routine test that will include monitored sedation for a short period. It was stated that Deri will fill in for Netanyahu "in accordance with coalition agreements".

Deri's appointment to some of the highest positions in the land ran into legal challenges for his past two convictions for corruption charges which his detractors argue disqualify him from holding office.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard motions challenging Deri's appointment to a ministerial role in the new government despite his past convictions.

This court case is seen as a test of the judicial system's conduct in the face of a new government hostile to its authority, after Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented his plan to reform it.

Levin on Wednesday announced changes to the way justices are elected, increasing political power to outweigh what he called "judges electing judges," and compelling candidates to undergo "auditions," in front of legislators.

He also said courts would no longer be able to rule against what they perceive as unreasonable legislation or in contradiction to basic laws, without an outstanding majority.

The motions opposing Deri's appointment were filed soon after the law allowing a convicted felon to serve in government was proposed. Known as the "Deri Law," it stipulates that as long as sentencing is suspended and no actual jail time is involved, it would not disqualify someone from serving.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara declared her opposition to Deri serving in government, and wrote a 77-page dissenting argument to that effect, in which she called Deri's proposed appointment "extremely unreasonable."

However, she had also said that the motions should be rejected outright as the court has no authority to intervene in this proposed legislation, and added that the prime minister should be able to defend the appointment.

A member of her staff appeared before the justices and argued against the appointment of Deri because he was a repeat offender. He asked the court to reject the appointment since the prime minister was unwilling to do so.

Netanyahu obtained an outside lawyer to argue that this was a "clear political matter and therefore not subject to judicial involvement."

All the while, protests were taking place outside the courthouse, many flocking to make voices heard. Activists and lawyers from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, called out the appointment, holding signs saying "The People demand Justice".

"Deri was fit to serve even before the proposed amendment. The tax evasion for which he was convicted earlier this year, fails to hold enough weight to disqualify him from office, as it was a suspended sentence which involved no prison time," Attorney Navot Tel Tzur, representing the Shas leader, said.