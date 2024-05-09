Israel's population up 12 fold since state established

Since Israel's establishment in May 1948, its population has grown from 806,000 to over 9.9 million, marking a more than twelvefold increase.

As Israel approaches its 76th Independence Day, at the current growth rate, the population is projected to surpass 10 million by next Independence Day.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), as of midday Thursday, 7,247,000 Israelis are Jewish (73.2%), 2,089,000 are Arab (21.1%), and the remaining 5.7% are classified as others.

The population grew by 189,000, a growth of 1.9% in the past year. During this period, approximately 196,000 babies were born, about 37,000 new immigrants arrived, and 60,000 people passed away. Israel's population is notably young, with around 28% aged 0-14, compared to about 12% aged 65 and above.

Looking ahead, the CBS predicts that by 2030, Israel's population will reach 11.1 million, by 2040 it will be 13.2 million, and by Israel's 100th Independence Day in 2048, the population is expected to reach 15.2 million.

As of the end of 2022, approximately 45% of the world's Jewish population resided in Israel. Additionally, around 80% of Jews in Israel were born in the country.