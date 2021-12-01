Palestinian mob attacks 2 Israelis in Ramallah who entered city by accident

A mob of Palestinians on Wednesday attacked two Israelis in Ramallah after they apparently had entered the West Bank city by mistake in a car, local reports said.

They were allegedly attacked at the city's Al-Manara Square, while their vehicle was set on fire.

Video showing Palestinian mob around a burning car believed to belong to Israelis

Video footage from the incident appears to show a large crowd of Palestinians rallying around a burning car believed to belong to the Israelis.

The two were rescued by members of the Palestinian Authority's police forces, who later transferred them to the Israeli military.

The Israelis appear to be members of the Breslov Hassidic movement - one from the Israeli settlement town of Shilo and the other from the settlement of Elad.

According to a report from Channel 12, local youths in Ramallah identified the Israelis as Jews based on their Orthodox appearance, looted their vehicle and broke the equipment inside it, before eventually setting it on fire.

One eyewitness said the Israelis "survived a certain death" after Palestinian police rescued the pair.