IDF attacks 'Iranian airport' in Lebanon revealed by Gallant, 20 km from Israeli border

The IDF attacked at noon Thursday an airstrip used by Hezbollah in Qalaat Jabbour in southern Lebanon, about 20 km from the border with Israel. This is the same Iranian airport that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed in September, and at the time showed that the Iranian flag flies over the flight paths.

The IDF attacked at noon Thursday an airstrip used by Hezbollah in Qalaat Jabbour in southern Lebanon, about 20 km from the border with Israel. This is the same Iranian airport that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed in September, and at the time showed that the Iranian flag flies over the flight paths.

The IDF attacked at noon Thursday an airstrip used by Hezbollah in Qalaat Jabbour in southern Lebanon, about 20 km from the border with Israel. This is the same Iranian airport that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed in September, and at the time showed that the Iranian flag flies over the flight paths.