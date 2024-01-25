IDF attacks 'Iranian airport' in Lebanon revealed by Gallant, 20 km from Israeli border

Gallant presented photos from the airport in September, showing how Iranian flags were flying over the flight paths; 'The land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, the target is Israel,' he noted at the time, and reports note that the site could contain large drones - some with weapons built from Iranian blueprints. Earlier: Hezbollah claimed it launched drones targeting Iron Dome battery

The IDF attacked at noon Thursday an airstrip used by Hezbollah in Qalaat Jabbour in southern Lebanon, about 20 km from the border with Israel. This is the same Iranian airport that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed in September, and at the time showed that the Iranian flag flies over the flight paths.
According to Gallant, from the airport "the Ayatollah regime planned to act against the citizens of Israel." He noted that "the land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, the target is Israel." According to a non-Israeli source quoted by Reuters at the time, the airport could accommodate large drones - some with weapons built from Iranian blueprints. The report said drones launched from the site could be used for both internal and external operational activity.
1 View gallery
שר הביטחון יואב גלנט מציג בסיסים של איראן בכנס ICTשר הביטחון יואב גלנט מציג בסיסים של איראן בכנס ICT
Defense Minister Yoav Galant presents Iran's bases in Lebanon at conference in September
(Photo: Spokesman, Defense Minister)
The IDF reported that "fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah military targets in the areas of Tyre and Mghayre in Lebanon. Among the targets struck were military compounds and sites used by Hezbollah's Aerial Unit. Military airstrip and infrastructure used by the organization to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians were located at one of the sites. Additionally, IDF artillery and mortars struck in several additional areas in southern Lebanon."
In addition, the army said, " two Hezbollah hostile aerial targets which crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory fell adjacent to Kfar Blum. No injuries or damage were reported."
According to Hezbollah, the target in Kfar Blum was one of the air defense system sites, and Iron Dome batteries located near by.
