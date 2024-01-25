Israel takes another step toward F35I purchase deal with US

Adeal for the purchase of Israel's third F-35I fighter jet squadron is expected to be finalized with the U.S. Pentagon and manufacturer Lockheed Martin in the coming weeks. The additional squadron is slated to begin arrival in Israel in the second half of the decade.

Currently, one and a half F-35I “Adir” squadrons are already operational, with the completion of the second squadron expected over the next 18 months. Against this background comes the visit of the Defense Ministry’s Director-General, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, to Washington, where he held meetings with senior U.S. Department of Defense officials and key figures in the American defense industry.

Zamir discussed Israel’s ongoing armament and weapons acquisition in preparation for future military eventualities in the region and the war in Gaza. The discussions also covered the multi-year plan, which includes the acquisition of advanced platforms and capabilities to maintain the IDF’s superiority and readiness. This is part of the lessons learned from recent war in Gaza and their application in logistical plans.

Zamir met with officials in the Pentagon and with senior executives from major American defense industries: Greg Ulmer, Executive Vice President of Aeronautics at Lockheed Martin, and Ted Colbert, President of Boeing Defense. The discussions focused on the status of existing security agreements and the Israeli Defense Ministry’s plans to advance new deals for the purchasing of new and advanced military equipment.

Zamir expressed his gratitude on behalf of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the entire Israeli security establishment, for the U.S.’s steadfast support of Israel and the unwavering commitment to Israel's security needs.