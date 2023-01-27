At least 7 Israelis killed, 10 wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem

At least seven Israelis were killed and 10 others were wounded in a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem, the Magen David Adom medical emergency services reported Friday. The terror attack is one of deadliest in recent Israeli history.

The assailant was shot dead, and the wounded were taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

Israel's police said the attack happened at the Neve Ya'akov settlement in east Jerusalem.

The police said the shooter was driving a car and opened fire on worshippers outside a local synagogue that lasted "for several minutes." The police said the attacker was a resident of the east Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat.

Special security forces were deployed to the scene to track down any potential helpers of the terrorist.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was set to hold an emergency meeting in the wake of the attack. Defense Minister Yoav Galant said he was returning to Israel from an official visit following the shooting.

MDA paramedic Fadi Dekidek, who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the attack, said: "We saw a woman and four men lying on the side of road. They were suffering from gunshot wounds and had no signs of life. We had to pronounce their deaths on the spot. Three more wounded, including a boy and a 70-year-old woman, were evacuated in critical condition."

The United States on condemned the terrorist attack, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said. Patel told reporters at a news briefing that U.S. officials were in touch with their Israeli counterparts and that he did not expect changes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel next week.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in Jenin, in the deadliest West Bank raid in years.

The spokesman for the Hamas terror group called the attack a "heroic action of revenge for the massacre in Jenin."