Netanyahu to officially inform president he has secured coalition majority

Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to officially inform President Issac Herzog by midnight on Wednesday, that he has succeeded in ensuring his majority coalition.

Protocol dictates that the announcement must also be made to the Knesset. Netanyahu will then have one week to present his government to a parliamentary vote and will not be afforded any further extension to do so.

The members of the incoming coalition were first informed to prepare for a vote and swearing in ceremony for the new government, on December 28, 2022, but Netanyahu's Likud then postponed the event by one day at least. The time will be determined by when the Knesset will officially be informed.

Coalition building not yet finalized revolves around the positions Likud members will be assigned. After criticism by some that the party leader has given most coveted ministerial posts to partners in the incoming government, Netanyahu is reportedly determined to appoint his most powerful critics, to the remaining senior positions available, in order to prevent mutiny in the ranks.

Likud will have the speakers' gavel, the ministries of defense, foreign affairs and transportation.

The Defense Ministry will likely go to Ret. Gen. Yoav Galant, despites some of the responsibilities over the West Bank, being already promised to the Religious Zionism Party.

Yariv Levine will be asked to assume the position of Justice Minister and be tasked with making the controversial changes to the judicial system including increasing political authority over the courts.

Netanyahu must decide who to appoint as foreign minister with former Israeli ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer, former minister Amir Ohana and former finance minister Israel Katz all vying for the position.







