Got your CV? Iranian TV channel looking for Jerusalem-based correspondents

The English-language Iranian state television network, Press TV, is looking for a correspondent to broadcast from "occupied Al-Quds (Palestine)". Required skills include "high journalistic ethics" and "Knowledge of international affairs and politics Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Communications, or related field".

"This is a part-time remote role for a TV News Reporter and Correspondent. The News Reporter will be responsible for researching and writing news stories, creating press releases, and delivering engaging content for online and television broadcasting. The News Reporter will be working with a team of media professionals based in Tehran and across the world," the advertisement and the channel's website state.

This is the first time the international network wants to recruit a correspondent who will work regularly from Israeli territory, and thus join the network's correspondent Mona Kandil, who currently resides in Ramallah.

Press TV from Tehran is government-owned and is considered the Iranian propaganda arm in English. It is designed to provide a counter-response to news channels with a Western worldview such as CNN, BBC, and also Al Jazeera. Accordingly, the channel's broadcasts are dedicated 24 hours a day to news reporting and interpretation, and according to the network's website, it employs 26 news presenters and 400 production staff and writers from around the world.

On behalf of Nitzan Chen, director of the Government Press Office (GPO), they told Ynet that they did not receive an inquiry from the media, "and of course if we receive - it will be rejected outright. The GPO will not give a press card in the name of the State of Israel to a media outlet in an enemy state that sees the destruction of Israel as a supreme goal".

Press TV responded to the GPO's ban - and claimed that it was part of an attempt to discredit their name. "Since it was founded more than 16 years ago, the channel has been a fearless supporter of Palestinian rights and has played a central role in exposing Israeli atrocities in the occupied territories. As a result, the channel's journalists and presenters have been at the center of a defamation campaign," the website wrote.

