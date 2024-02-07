Biden's payback: Pro-Iran militia chiefs killed in Baghdad drone strike

After taking responsibility for the attack in Jordan, the ataib Hezbollah announced "the suspension" of their attacks against American forces, while calling on their fighters to "practice passive defense in the event of "hostile American action against them". Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the pro-Iranian militias have significantly increased the number of missile and UAV attacks against American forces in the Middle East, with the aim of pressuring Washington to end the campaign in Gaza .

The attack in Jordan was the first in which American soldiers were killed.